The first winter storm of the season delivered 8 to 9 inches of snow across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire overnight, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Michael Sempa.
As of 6 a.m., Methuen residents were looking at 9 inches of snow, Sempa said. He reported that nearby North Andover was spared an inch, with 8 inches of snow reported there.
Derry, Londonderry and Southern New Hampshire towns were coated in 8 inches of snow, Sempa said.
As the temperature lingered near freezing, 32 degrees at 6 a.m., the storm was not over.
"You'll have on and off snow today, but it'll be light. It won't accumulate to much at all. Tonight, another round of accumulating snow will come in," Sempa said. "Additional snowfall over what has fallen already. ... Probably looking at another 3 to 6 inches."
He elaborated that wind and accumulating ice are not a concern with this storm.
The anticipation, however, was enough to shut down schools, town halls and courts across the region Monday. Cancellations were announced starting Sunday night, before snowflakes started to fly.
The familiar scrape and beeping of snow plows could be heard before sunrise Monday in an effort to ready roads for commuters.
The Salem, New Hampshire, Department of Public Works, known for diligent social media updates during storm cleanup, shared at 5 a.m. that "roads are in fairly decent shape. They are a little slick so be cautious as always."
"With temperatures just starting to eek over the freeze point at daybreak, conditions should improve. There’s still a long haul ahead of us so we’re holding off a bit on getting over fussy with clean ups," a DPW employee wrote. "But we will continue to scrape and spot treat through the morning commute to get the best result possible for your drive."