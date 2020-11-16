HAVERHILL — Students attending classes at Silver Hill Elementary School and Consentino Middle School were told to stay home on Monday after a storm with heavy rain and strong wind swept through the area late Sunday and into early Monday morning, knocking out power to the schools until late Monday morning.
Students attending in-person classes under the hybrid model and who had power at their homes were instructed to work remotely starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Students and staff at both schools are expected to return to classrooms on Tuesday.
Parents were initially notified by phone and email early Monday morning that both schools would have a one-hour delay under the expectation that power would be restored by 7:45 a.m., but then the district notified parents it would take longer for power to be restored and that all students from both schools would operate on a fully remote basis starting at 10 a.m.
Consentino Assistant Principal John Mele said power to both schools was restored around 10:50 a.m. and that Internet was restored a short time later. He said that when he arrived at Consentino at 5:45 a.m., power lines were down near the Hadley West apartment complex and that power was out along a section of Washington Street leading up to both schools.
Shortly before noon there were pockets of power still out in various Haverhill neighborhoods. The situation was worse during the storm when 2,700 customers lost power just before midnight in the areas of Primrose Street and Main and Lawrence streets; and 1,220 lost power in the area around Northern Essex Community College. Power to those areas has been restored, according to National Grid.
