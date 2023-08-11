HAVERHILL — A 2-foot diameter brick sewer line beneath a wooded area in the Mt. Washington neighborhood burst during Tuesday’s torrential rainstorm resulting in a sinkhole big enough to swallow two or three cars.
As a result, tons of soil along with tires, trash and other debris poured into the exposed line, clogging it up, officials said.
A manhole just downhill overflowed with the combined sewage/rainwater and soil, causing a deluge that raced downhill through the wooded area, into a small warehouse behind the Pope Corporation building, at 261 River St., and undermining a paved parking lot adjacent to the building before spewing out onto River Street.
DPW Director Robert Ward said the section of River Street between the Comeau Bridge and Varnum Street closed to traffic Tuesday to allow for a cleanup with heavy equipment before reopening Wednesday.
“City staff continues to clean the sewer line between River Street and Washington Street,” he said. “A significant amount of debris including soil, bricks, rocks, tires and trash in the line washed down from the collapse. As we clear the line, we are inspecting and assessing its condition.”
Ward said repairs could take up to a month to complete and that early cost estimates to repair the damage could reach $1 million, although that number is likely to change once the full scope of the damage is determined, he said.
Those repairs will include excavating the sinkhole and splicing in a new section of the sewer line, which originates at a manhole on Washington Street across from the Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church.
“There is still a little cleanup we need to do,” Ward said on Thursday. “From this point forward, most of the work will be off the streets.”
During the day, workers are stationed at the site of the 15-foot deep, 20-foot wide sinkhole, which they fenced off to prevent residents from getting too close to the massive hole, while police are stationed there overnight, Ward said.
He said workers prioritized setting up a bypass to divert flow around the damaged area and that Godwin Pump was on site on Tuesday to assess and develop a plan.
He said they a bypass pumping system arrived Thursday morning to begin setup and work throughout the weekend.
The bypass should be online as early as next Monday or Tuesday, Ward said, and will include diesel pumps that will be located on the sidewalk and parking lane on Washington Street near Ford Street and will be surrounded with jersey barriers. City workers are removing brush and trees to allow an excavator to reach the site of the sinkhole.
“The Xylem company will have a mechanic on site 24/7 for the duration,” Ward said. “The pump engines have silencers and are expected to be very quiet.”
He said the pumps will discharge to a temporary 18-inch line approximately 1,200 feet long through the woods to a manhole on River Street.
“We are contacting adjacent property owners for permission to enter their property to perform the work,” he said. “Weston & Sampson Engineers are assisting us with evaluating the remaining pipes’ condition and coming up with the necessary repairs.”
Ward noted Defelice is the contractor on site and will perform the pipe repairs.
“They are the water and sewer contractor working for us on Primrose Street,” he said. “This could be a four-week plus repair process. We will know more as we further assess the situation.”
