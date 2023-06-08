WINDHAM — It’s a festival honoring all things people love about the local library, with a lot of games, music and strawberry shortcake tossed in.
The annual Friends of the Library of Windham Strawberry Festival and Book Fair was held June 3 at Windham High School.
The day’s drizzle didn’t keep people from coming out to enjoy the strawberry treats, enjoy books, music and much more.
Many came to the high school to enjoy not only the annual shortcake but to also watch local dancers and musicians perform throughout the day.
The Friends of the Library of Windham have been supporting the local library for decades.
This year was the 38th year for the strawberry tradition in town.
