HAMPSTEAD — Nearly 150 residents appeared at the middle school Wednesday night to raise questions and concerns relating to Hampstead Area Water Company's in-process permit for Angle Woods well number 3.
A public hearing for the third well on the Angle Pond property was supposed to be held on Wednesday night with representatives from the Department of Environmental Services, HAWC, HAWC's consultant Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations, and the resource committee but was rescheduled to a later date due to unforeseen circumstances of a consultant's emergency.
However, the Water Resource Committee held an information session in its place.
Committee Chair Leonard Sarapas updated residents on the scope of the project, the permitting of large withdrawal wells, the monitoring of water levels, and regulations the DES enforces.
After Sarapas discussed the logistics of the project, several community members from Atkinson, Hampstead and Sandown made inquiries for him to address.
Ken Richards, who is the assistant chair of the committee and a retired DES geologist noted that "well three is a hell of a well," with four different fractures reaching 75, 320, 460, and 580 feet in depth. Richards said the third well is going to be assumed to act the same was as the others, the question is how will the wells around that it behave.
Joan O'Connell of Hampstead owns a property with land in Hampstead, Sandown, Derry, and Chester and raised her doubts that the permitting process for the new well might already be complete.
"It seems like it’s a done deal," O'Connell said. "It seems like this process is going to go forward. Water is a resource, and its finite, it's not infinite."
O'Connell went on to say that being told you should sue if your well goes dry is not an acceptable answer.
"I really do believe on the record this is profits before people and it really is a big concern," O'Connell said.
To show O'Connell a bit of optimism, Sarapas pointed out two facts; the two water articles passed with 90% support at this past town election, and the Kent Farm well drawback from 160 gallons per minute to lowering it down to between 70 and 80.
Lowering the rate of that well Sarapas said, can be contributed to public involvement and those people doing their homework.
"Ninety% of people said 'water is important, let's manage it wisely,'" Sarapas said of the overwhelming support of the two town articles pertaining to protecting the town's groundwater.
Other questions such as protecting yourself even if you're not in the potential impact zone, what to do if your well suddenly goes dry, and the amount of water loss from Angle Pond as a result of the well were among other topics discussed at the meeting.
"It is not a done deal, but I fully expect DES will approve the well," Sarapas said. "(But) I don't know at what rate."
After nearly two hours of questions and answers the residents were reminded to keep an eye out for the rescheduled public hearing that will kick off the 45-day public comment window to the DES, and allow DES a 30-day response period to address concerns or questions and public comments to HAWC.