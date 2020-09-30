A fast-moving storm moved through the region Wednesday morning, knocking out power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Haverhill, Andover and North Andover.
In North Andover, 107 customers in the Green Hill Avenue area off Waverly Road were without power, with restoration expected at 2:45 p.m., according to the National Grid outage map. In the Dufton Road area of Andover, 137 customers must wait until 2:30 p.m. for their service to be restored, according to the map. Smaller clusters of fewer than five customers in both towns were also reported, with restoration times estimated between 1 to 3 p.m.
In the Hillcrest Avenue area of Haverhill just west of Consentino School, 91 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m., with restoration estimated at 2:15 p.m., according to a National Grid map.
Eighty-two customers were without power in the Brockton Avenue area of Haverhill, between Main and Lawrence streets, according to the National Grid map. Restoration of power has happened for those residents.
In the Northside Condominiums of North Avenue in Haverhill near the Plaistow line, 257 customers were without electricity, with crews working on the problem but no restoration time predicted, according to National Grid.
Forty-one customers were without power on John and New streets in Haverhill's Acre neighborhood. Their estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m., according to National Grid's outage map. Just east of Main Street on Ashland and Grant streets near Universalist Unitarian Church, 62 customers will also be waiting until 2:30 p.m. to have their power restored, according to National Grid.
Several homes near the Haverhill YMCA on Winter Street will see power restored at 2:45 p.m., National Grid said.
Other small clusters of outages were reported across Haverhill due to high winds and rain.
Haverhill police said they were responding to several reports of downed power lines and tree limbs. In a social media message, the department advised residents to stay away from power lines as they may be live and dangerous.
