NORTH ANDOVER — Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and her colleagues are once again faced with the frustrating task of making sure that businesses that serve food have submitted the necessary documents to have licenses renewed for 2023.
According to the town, the license, known as a Common Victualler License, must be renewed every year and is required for businesses that are “cooking, preparing and/or providing food for seated patrons on the premises.”
During the Nov. 28 Select Board meeting, Laurie Burzlaff, director of administrative services, said 17 businesses have only turned in some of the required documents. She said in many cases, paperwork regarding taxes and insurance are among the missing documents.
Burzlaff said license renewal reminder letters were mailed out on Aug. 8.
“They’ve had plenty of time,” she said of the 17 establishments. “We’re spending a lot of time chasing them.”
Although the renewal applications needed to be in by the end of November, Murphy-Rodrigues has extended the deadline to Dec. 9 at noon.
Murphy-Rodrigues said that “last year, we had one business that was not renewed,” due to incomplete paperwork.
Burzlaff said licenses will not be renewed for businesses that miss the Dec. 9 deadline. Should that happen, the business would need to apply for a new license. At that point, they would only be allowed to offer take-out service until a new license was approved.
According to the town, there is a $75 fee for the Common Victualler License.
However, that figure may no longer be sufficient.
“It’s going to get to the point where we’ll need to discuss increasing fees,” said Burzlaff.
Vice Chairwoman Rosemary Smedile suggested calling the businesses that have yet to submit their renewal applications as well as sending another round of letters.
“Our mail goes to Boston and then comes back, that could be four days,” she said.
Board member Laura Bates said the town has been more than lenient.
“Last year, we gave them a bit of leeway as we were coming out of COVID, but this is a bit excessive,” she said.
