ANDOVER — More than 40 new banners celebrating Andover’s 375th anniversary are now hanging downtown — each with its own special twist.
A student’s art is displayed on each. Kaitlin Dierze, an art teacher at Andover High School, lead the project where students were able to submit art that was inspired by the town or that they produced remotely. The art was then judged by a panel to be placed on a flag.
Students at Doherty Middle School and High Plain Elementary also contributed.
To see the artwork displayed downtown take a walk down Main Street or visit bit.ly/30wNu3Y.