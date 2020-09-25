HAVERHILL — A student at Whittier Regional High School has tested positive for coronavirus one week into the new school year, in what officials are calling an "isolated incident.''
In an email to families, Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the Haverhill Health Department notified the school of a positive case in the school on Friday. Lynch said the student has been out of the school since Thursday morning and will continue to quarantine at the direction of the state Department of Public Health.
Lynch's email indicates no other people at Whittier — students or staff members — need to be quarantined.
"Per Whittier's protocols for in-person learning, it has been determined that no student or staff member in the school district was within six feet of another student during classroom instruction," Lynch said in the email. "This is an isolated incident and it is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure at Whittier.
"Therefore, we have determined that we can continue to safely conduct our hybrid learning model within Whittier at this time," the email said.
Lynch said the school proactively developed protocols "in anticipation of this situation" and has already cleaned and disinfected all exposed areas.
Whittier's hybrid learning model splits the regional school's 1,150 students into two groups, called "A" and "B." Students in Group A attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those in Group B attend in person on Wednesdays and Fridays. That breakdown ensures no more than about half of all Whittier students are the building at any time. Academic and vocational classes have about 12 students each.
All students take part in remote learning from home on Mondays. About 120 students chose to participate in a fully remote model to start the school year.
Freshmen and other students new to Whittier began the school year Sept. 16. Students in Group A began Sept. 17, and students in Group B began Sept. 18.
Students and staff are encouraged to monitor any symptoms and remain home if they feel ill, Lynch said. Those in the school community who have been tested for COVID-19 are asked not to return to in-person learning until receiving a negative test result.
Whittier is located in Haverhill. It has students from Haverhill and 10 other member communities in the region.