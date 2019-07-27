Student group says Harvard failed to address racist messages

FILE In this Nov. 19, 2002 file photo, students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. An association of black students at Harvard Law School says the university âœwoefully failed to actâ after four students received offensive emails and text messages from an anonymous sender. The Harvard Black Law Students Association issued a statement Friday, July 26, 2019, criticizing the school after it was unable to determine who sent the âœhateful, racist and sexistâ messages, and after officials refused to share details of an investigation with students who received the messages. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)