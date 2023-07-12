METHUEN — Zeke Vasquez would go to classes for his psychology major at Northern Essex Community College and then return home to Methuen. A fateful encounter with a Student Government Association member, however, showed him the importance of student advocacy.
Vasquez was elected this past May and started his term on the college’s Board of Trustees on July 1.
“I want to really make school feel like a community,” Vasquez said. “I spoke with a lot of students to get them to vote in the election, and the biggest complaint was it just felt like they were going to classes. But there’s a lot of things going on here.”
Vasquez hopes for more students to get involved with clubs and activities that already exist while adding space for event like open mic nights or homecoming activities.
Banker joins NECC Foundation
HAVERHILL — Stacey Palovich, senior banking officer with Pentucket Bank, recently joined the Northern Essex Community College Foundation Board.
Palovich said she is looking forward to continuing the Northern Essex and Pentucket Bank long-standing partnership within the Haverhill community.
“I am proud to join the NECC Foundation Board to continue Pentucket Bank’s legacy of partnership with the college,” Palovich said. “Pentucket Bank and NECC share a common mission of community support and economic growth, and I am looking forward to contributing at the board level to furthering that mission.”
Palovich, who resides in Boxford with her husband and son, holds a degree from the University of Buffalo. She is also currently a board member of the Community Giving Tree.
MVCC Fall Business Expo
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Andover on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested can register now and save with early bird pricing. Visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events for more details.
Summer Classic Car Show
ANDOVER — The New England Summer Classic Car Show will return to downtown Andover on Main Street for its second year on Thursday, July 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Andover Center for History and Culture.
The car show will include a 50/50 raffle, music, a special Mustang display and talks with the History Center.
Disability Pride Month exhibit
HAVERHILL — An art exhibit titled “Friends Are Like Flowers” by members of The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport is on display through July 30 at the Buttonwoods Museum during Disability Pride Month.
The exhibit is on display during regular museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (closed July 16). Admission is free.
Newburyport Art mural project
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents the “NBPT Murals Project,” a new public art venture in partnership with area artists, The Tannery Marketplace, Blochaus Art Gallery, the city of Newburyport, and local businesses.
The project aims to connect and engage residents and visitors with Newburyport and the theme “We Share One Sky,” through large-scale, exterior mural paintings placed across the city.
For more information on this evolving project visit newburyportart.org.
Internationally-renowned Massachusetts muralist Felipe Ortiz, the lead artist for the project, is in residence through Aug. 4. He will be painting on the south-facing, exterior brick wall at Mill #4 in The Tannery Marketplace then will move to the NAA’s Hills Gallery to create an installation on the side of the building. The public is encouraged to stop by and watch the painting process. Additional opportunities (demonstrations and presentations) are upcoming.
NBPT Murals is supported by a grant from the Essex County Community Foundation through the Creative County Initiative.
Maudslay Arts Center
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary season with a line-up of concerts ranging from Big Band to jazz, from funk to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include Mile Twelve, Boston’s modern string band, on July 15; the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22; the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9; the Gray Sargent Trio on July 16; jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating.
Tuna donations needed
HAVERHILL — The local nonprofit 411 Cares is looking to collect 1,000 cans of tuna (in water only) this summer and has partnered with City Councilor Tom Sullivan for the collection drive.
The tuna will be used by 411 Cares volunteers to make tuna salad sandwiches once a week for veterans living in the Mansion at 65 Cedar St., and for homeless people who stop by the Drop In Center located in the basement of the UU Church at 16 Ashland St.
“If we can collect 1,000 cans we can make tuna salad sandwiches one day a week for 20 weeks for the Mansion and for the Drop-In Center,” said Dee Jacobs O’Neil, director of 411 Cares.
Cans of tuna (in water only) can be dropped off at any of the three Haverhill Bank locations or at Battlegrounds Coffee, as well as Stem Haverhill on Washington Street, at the EZ-Mart in Lafayette Square or on the porch of 77 Longview St.
Other porch drop off locations are 285 North Broadway, 179 Rosemont St., and 31 Franzone Drive. Market Basket gift cards are always accepted.
Volunteer drivers needed
LAWRENCE — AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in communities in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check. AgeSpan offers flexible schedules requiring just a few hours per week with no nights, weekends, or holidays.
AgeSpan pays a mileage reimbursement and offers free training for adults aged 18 and over. AgeSpan officials say this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
Contact AgeSpan’s volunteer and intern program office at 978-946-1272 or email volunteerprograms@agespan.org.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.