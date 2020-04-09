BOSTON — As parents get used to their children learning at home and school districts struggle to expand remote learning, school administrators are becoming increasingly skeptical that students will return for the rest of the school year.
Schools across the state remain closed until May 4 under an executive order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The closure of schools and non-essential businesses was based on projections that the state will see a surge of coronavirus infections during the month of April. But Baker has warned that those are estimates based on outbreaks in other states and countries, and that outcome here could be different.
Baker has already extended the school closure date once, and many school leaders are bracing for the possibility that he does so again.
"We are planning for the very likely reality that students won't be returning in May," said Brian Forget, superintendent of the Triton Regional School District, which includes Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury. "We're still hopeful that we might be able to get everyone back in June for the final weeks of school."
Many districts are already having discussions about creating a pass/fail system for grading students if the remainder of the school year is canceled.
Others are trying to figure out what an extended closure would mean for graduation ceremonies and other rites of passage for high school seniors.
"It's a hard call right now," said Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. "Most people don't believe we'll be back by May 4, but whether schools reopen for June seems to be anyone's guess. We hope that the governor would let us know well in advance."
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said no decisions have been made about ending the academic year.
"At this point nobody really knows what will happen after May 4," said Jackie Reis, a department spokeswoman. "Right now, we're focusing on expanding remote learning opportunities, and many schools are doing that in earnest beginning this week."
Baker said Thursday he is worried about "writing off the rest of the school year" and said the remote learning process is "incredibly uneven" where some students have access to online learning and others don't.
"If we do end up in a situation like that, we're going to have to come up with some kind of strategy to help the kids who didn't get what they were supposed to get over the last four or five months of the school year," he said. "There's a big inequity going on right now, statewide."
Several states — including Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Alabama — have already canceled school for the remainder of the academic year. The school calendars in those states conclude anytime from the end of May through mid-June.
In Massachusetts, school calendars are controlled by districts. If Baker extends the shutdown, they may have no choice but to cancel the remainder of the year.
Many school committees have canceled spring vacation, scheduled from April 20-24, and plan to chalk up the week to part of the school calendar lost to COVID-19.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the state won't force districts to extend the school year beyond the required 185 days, which includes five snow days.
One thing that seems increasingly clear is that students won't be taking MCAS this year.
On Thursday, the state Senate was considering legislation that would give education officials the authority to cancel or postpone the MCAS exams for the year and waive state-mandated testing requirements for students and school districts. The House has already approved a similar bill.
"Even if we come back this year, nobody seems to think it's a good idea for kids to be confronted with testing with all the time they've lost," Scott said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.