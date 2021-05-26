PLAISTOW — A “music matters rally” before last week’s Timberlane Regional School Board meeting was the latest effort to revive the district's full-time music director position.
About 70 students, staff and members of the community gathered with signs and speeches to advocate for full funding of the award-winning music department. Many planned to speak directly to School Board members in the Performing Arts Center about their concerns.
The meeting, however, was moved online after a group of parents who showed up to speak against a mask mandate in Timberlane schools refused to wear face coverings on school property.
Disheartened by the change in plans, impassioned music department allies still logged on to the meeting and advocated for the department virtually.
After it was announced that beloved music director Tony DiBartolomeo would be retiring at the end of this year — with more than three decades at the helm — a revised version of his job was posted.
It calls for internal applicants only to fill an interim “Director of Music/PAC” position.
The description reads: “Supervise and conduct evaluations of K-12 Music Department professional staff members. Create and maintain an effective environment for learning that engages all students in purposeful music learning.”
After a year, the internal candidate selected for the music job will be able to return to the position they hold now, the job posting notes.
Those familiar with the music program said they immediately realized the plan would diminish the program.
Taylor April, a Timberlane senior planning to study music theater in college, credited “Mr. D” and his full-time work in the Performing Arts Center for her “confidence, passion and determination.”
Elizabeth Amorelli, president of the Timberlane High band, said, “It will not be enough to just appoint a pre-existing faculty member to the position.”
“They will be overloaded with responsibilities,” she said.
Community member Melissa Theberge, a Timberlane graduate and mom of a high school junior, said she fears the cut will “hobble the program from its full potential.”
School Board member Steven Finnegan briefly addressed the group outside, before the meeting. It is common practice at meetings for the public to be heard, but not engage in a back-and-forth discussion with board members.
“I agree that music is instrumental in all we do,” Finnegan said. “If nobody else does, I hear you.”