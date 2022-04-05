HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School senior Ruby Kimball told the School Committee, when it met Monday night to discuss what's being done to stop student fights and other disruptions, that the problem lies with school administrators.
Kimball said that over the past four years she's seen conditions in her school decline rapidly and that "now it's at a breaking point."
"Overall our principal (Jason Meland) has been soft in his way of dealing with misbehavior," she said. "Students have taken over the school."
Kimball added that the conditions are leading to students receiving a sub-par education and that she feels unprepared for college.
"I'm unable to get tutoring or counseling despite asking multiple times," she said. "I have fellow classmates who have failed the entire year of their high school career but are still getting pushed through to graduate. Some administrators are not concerned with their education and are only concerned about what looks good on paper."
The committee called the special meeting in an effort to obtain answers from Meland and Superintendent Margaret Marotta as to what they are doing to discipline students involved in fights and what they are doing to prevent future incidents.
The meeting was a response to an incident last Thursday in the high school's cafeteria when two female students got into a fight and one was arrested by police.
Mayor James Fiorentini called the fighting and behavior that occurred last week "totally and completely unacceptable."
"The kids who insist on settling their grievances by fighting must be dealt with strictly and repeat offenders must be removed from the high school," said the mayor, who serves as chair of the School Committee. "We can not tolerate this type of behavior."
A video recording of the 11:30 a.m. fight, which was posted to social media, shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor alongside a cell phone.
“While there are rumors of a stabbing on social media, police found no evidence of this, however, a knife was found on the scene and immediately confiscated by police,” Meland had said. “This is currently an active police investigation and all involved students, including those who videotaped the incident, will face appropriate school-based consequences.”
Marotta said 14 staff members were in or around the cafeteria at the time and as quickly as the fight started they intervened.
"Unfortunately too many kids made bad decisions," Marotta said about students involved in the fight and those who stood up on cafeteria tables to cheer it on.
Parent Robert Dion pointed to Ruby Kimball's comments as being "100%" accurate.
"There needs to be order and people need to be suspended," he said. "My daughter tells me there are fights all the time."
Parent Brittany Quintana said her son, a freshman, has anxiety and that he was in the cafeteria when the fight broke out.
"I would be devastated if that knife that was brought into the school harmed my child, who was feet away from the incident," she said. "If that was the case, this would be a completely different meeting." Quintana said change needs to happen now and that she will continue to speak out.
Marotta said that one of the issues the high school is dealing with is a shortage of staff, including security guards.
She said she moved her office into Haverhill High School last Friday to "be where we are most needed" and that her team of 10 to 12 staff members are also there to assist in monitoring student movements and checking if they have hall passes.
Those who do not will be asked to return to their classroom and if they refuse their parents will be contacted and the student will be sent home.
Marotta said 20 students were sent home Friday and two were sent home on Monday.
Fiorentini pressed for answers as to what disciplinary actions are being taken in regard to students involved in fights.
Marotta said the punishment can range from suspension to expulsion if it's a serious enough fight or if it involves a weapon.
Carol Ireland, a former advisor to the high school's VIP program, told school officials they need to offer security guards more than a $20,000 annual salary, which drew applause from students and parents.
Committeeman Paul Magliocchetti said changes in laws that happened a few years ago have a lot to do with the problem of fighting while Committeeman Scott Wood said those changes "handcuffed" School Resource Officers.
"It's a sad day when students say they don't feel safe at Haverhill High School," said Wood, who asked Meland why it took so long to enforce hallway rules.
"We realized we needed to take a more assertive approach," Meland said. "There is now no excuse and no tolerance. If a scholar is in a hallway without a pass not heading to where they need to be they are being sent home immediately."
Wood said he was informed by students and teachers that the consequences have been extremely light and have fostered an environment where it's OK to break the rules.
"I don't know exactly what is true or what is not but if students and teachers don't believe there are consequences then we have a problem," Wood said.
