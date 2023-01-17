ANDOVER — For the past three years, the town has recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day dedicated to community service.
The event Monday, known as Andover Service Day, was created by parents Sandis Wright and Stephanie Barry.
“It’s intended to be a day on rather than a day off,” Wright said.
He said he heard about Project 351, a service-oriented nonprofit organization in Boston, and wanted to bring something similar to Andover.
Designed for students, Andover Service Day offers an array of community service opportunities for either Martin Luther King Jr. Day or another time during the week.
“This year, we tried to be more flexible,” Wright said. “The process has evolved.”
As part of this year’s Service Day, 12 local residents volunteered for a second year at Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses, a nonprofit organization on Pleasant Street specializing in equine therapy.
The volunteers fed horses, cleaned stalls and performed other farm duties, such as grooming the animals.
Toni Hadad, founder of Lifting Spirits, said her organization was a popular choice for Andover Service Day once again.
“We’re always the first to fill up,” she said. “Everyone wants to work with horses.”
Since Lifting Spirits was established in 2017, Hadad’s miniature horses have provided therapeutic services to senior citizens, students and veterans. She has 10 horses that visit more than 120 facilities, including Walden Behavioral Care, Windrose at Woburn, New England Pediatric Care and High Plain Elementary School.
She said therapy visits are conducted four times a week from April through October.
Among the horses that the young volunteers cared for Monday were Peaches, Idaho, Clarence and Emmett.
While Olivia Wright, 13, enjoyed getting to know Peaches, Alanna Fleming, 14, Angela Pavlidis, 11, and Jackson Plowey, 13, got a chance to groom Clarence and Emmett.
Meanwhile, Sam Cashman, 14, gave Idaho a good brushing.
Hadad said mini horses are capable of reducing anxiety and bolstering a person’s mental well-being.
“They live in the moment, they mirror exactly what that person is going through,” she said, adding that her horses can match a person’s heartbeat and breathing within 30 seconds.
The results are nothing short of magical.
“It makes them take a deep look at themselves,” Hadad said. “Patients that don’t speak start speaking.”
Hadad said she once visited a child with autism who had a fear of animals, yet he began petting one of the horses.
Hadad also said many of her horses are rescue animals from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi. Because the horses suffer from dwarfism, they become susceptible to a plethora of health problems that their prior owners could not manage. Therefore, Hadad said the task of training a therapy horse typically takes six months to a year.
When a new horse is brought home, she said the animal is quarantined for a month while a health screening is completed. From there, she will introduce the horse to the other horses, new people and different environments – even Home Depot.
“You continually build, I just love watching the transformation,” Hadad said.
