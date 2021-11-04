ANDOVER — For Team Manager Stephanie Maze-Hsu, what she loves is to see her students finding their voice through work on the legislation.
It has been a process. First, members of the Andover Animal Advocates Destination Imagination team identified all of the endangered species in Andover. Then they spread the word about the 29 species.
Now, they’re trying to protect one of those animals, working with state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, on a law to make the blue-spotted salamander Massachusetts’ state amphibian.
The commonwealth is one 23 states that does not have a state amphibian, so last year when Nguyen attended the students’ forum about endangered species, it made sense to work with her to continue creating “a bigger and bigger impact,” said Diya Ganesh, a student on the team.
Promoting the blue-spotted salamander as the state amphibian would give students across Massachusetts the ability to learn about them as an endangered species close to home, Ganesh explained. The more people know about these animals the more likely they are to protect them, she said.
And blue-spotted salamanders are important critters for helping identify vernal pools across the state, said Abhinav Bapanapalli, a student on the team. Blue-spotted salamanders typically lay their eggs at the seasonal ponds that are important breeding grounds for woodland creatures, he said. So, finding the eggs shows it’s one of the pools, he said.
Now, the students are working on gathering legislative support to promote their bill and get the blue-spotted salamander some publicity.
“Without their (legislators’) support we can’t spread the word about what’s happening to these animals,” Bapanapalli said.
The students are working to gather statewide support for the bill. They are emailing groups of students interested in conservation and the environment around the state to have them get their local legislators on board to co-sponsor the bill.
So far, 11 state representatives have signed on with Nguyen.
The bill is with the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight and a public hearing about the bill is set for Nov. 10.
It’s a crucial moment because “this is where so many bills die because they get so many bills. So, now is more important and we are trying to get as many people to advocate for it,” Ganesh said.
Maze-Hsu said it’s inspiring to see her students doing this work.
“An important part of my job is to encourage the next generation of leaders,” Nguyen said. “By sponsoring this bill, I am helping our students raise awareness about our environment — and inviting them to use the legislative process to protect it. Someday these young people will be running our world, and we’ll be better off for it. It’s a win-win.”
Now Ganesh, Bapanapalli and fellow team members Shreya Godhani, Abhinav, Julia Strong, Randy Tran, Sriniketh Velagapudi, and Mahathi Veluri are working to get the bill passed. To follow their work and see how you can help visit andoveranimaladvocates.com.