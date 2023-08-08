HAMPTON BEACH — Classic rock band Styx will bring its legendary show to Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Friday, Aug. 11.
It’s a stop the band always looks forward to playing, knowing fans are ready to sing and dance to 1970s and 1980s hits “Come Sail Away” and “Mr. Roboto” and embrace newer releases from their five-decade spanning catalog.
Fans can also expect to hear songs from 2021’s “Crash of the Crown” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard rock albums chart.
Styx’s music is aging like fine wine while their audiences get younger with each passing year, Gowan said.
Lawrence Gowan, Styx’s keyboardist and singer, said it’s no surprise the early recordings are on the setlist. Those are a given and instant crowd pleasers, even if half of its fans weren’t born when they were released.
The band, now in its 52nd year, has seen a generational shift in fans who’ve discovered their music over the last decade and new appreciation for Styx and 1970s bands since the late 1990s.
“Classic rock seems to have crossed so many generations now,” Gowan said.
The musician has seen an influx of people in their 20s enjoying the shows. He talks to some of those younger fans on walks and hears the stories of how they’ve gotten into the band.
“It’s concurrent with their existence even though the classic songs came out in the 1970s,” Gowan said. “The biggest songs came out then and just shows they’ve withstood the test of time.”
He said the younger audience has a joyful spirit and tell him how blown away every night by the quality of their music and their performance.
“Classic rock is the greatest musical statement of the last half of the 20th Century,” Gowan said. “It stands to reason that people will continue to discover it.”
One way Gowan said he believes a younger generation continued to discover Styx came nearly 25 years ago when he joined the band and helped ignite their second act.
James “JY” Young and Styx first called Gowan in 1999 when they thought the band was under-performing shows and needed to pick up the pace to play 100 shows a year. Gowan came to the band performing 140 shows a year as a solo artist.
Gowan recalled Young telling him he felt bands out of the 1970s were gaining more respect after becoming cliches only a few years before in the early 1990s.
“But by the late 1990s, this resurgence was beginning,” Gowan said. “suddenly all these cultural references were coming. Young said, “Hey, Adam Sandler made a movie referencing Styx throughout it.”
The 1999 film “Big Daddy” wove in endless quotes — and music — where Sandler’s character taught a young child how Styx was the greatest band and critics gave them a hard time. The movie ends with the young boy delivering some memorable — and colorful — remarks about Styx.
It was timely with this new-found respect and pop culture references for the band to push hard touring.
Gowan remembered JY saying, “Who knows, we could wind up doing this thing for the next four or five years.’”
“Well that’s 25 years ago now,” Gowan said with a laugh.
Sandler’s movie is a fond memory for Gowan and his first year with Styx.
He’s even sampled movie lines on his keyboard during soundcheck over the years because of its importance in the band’s resurgence.
Whether fans are lucky enough to hear the “Big Daddy” sample through venue walls or wait until the live show for their favorite songs, Styx always gives the crowd a good time, Gowan said.
The band has evolved throughout its lifespan — both its lineup and music. But band members who’ve come before and now make up the band, have all influenced its sounds and live show.
Fans of the newer releases will be treated to Will Evankovich joining Styx again on this tour. Evankovich produced and co-wrote a handful of Styx’s recent albums such as “Crash of the Crown,” as well as some Tommy Shaw’s solo material.
He has seamlessly integrated himself into the live show with his knowledge of the classic Styx sound which the band has also replicated on their last two albums by using analog to record them.
When Styx comes to New Hampshire, Gowan said songs from those albums stand up to the early releases and are just as exciting to perform.
But his favorite part of any Styx show comes with the closing number, “Renegade.”
It’s when everyone is out of their seats, dancing in the aisles, and when he personally soak in the crowd’s energy.
“It’s the culmination of the day,” Gowan said. “I get to really observe the audience at that point.”
“By the time we get to the end of a show, it blows my mind how alike the audiences are with their response and the abandon to what the concert has done to them,” Gowan said. “It speaks to the universality that music puts out there.”
