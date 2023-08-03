ANDOVER — The ‘60s Invasion came to the Park on Wednesday night.
Summer concerts in the Park have been going on for countless years and always involve local bands, according to Jeff Newman, assistant director of recreation.
He said the band was one of the bigger names playing during this summer’s series of free concerts.
“The name is what they do, they play a lot of old-time ‘60s music,” he said.
He added between 150 to 200 people usually attend. Attendees range from toddlers to seniors.
The department hosts eight concerts a summer, always on Wednesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.
Newman said they have discussed bringing food trucks to the Park and adding more lawn games.
“Really just seeing what we can do to make it a more complete event each week,” he said.
Still to come are Jazz Disciples on Aug. 9, The Stumps on Aug. 16 and Alice & the Groove Diggers on Aug. 23.
