HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley residents can still take a dip this summer without a long drive in heavy traffic with the Plug Pond Recreation Area open.
With a sandy beach for lounging and cool, clean water for swimming, the city’s only public beach is now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through the last week of August.
The pond is actually spring-fed Lake Saltonstall, a 45-acre body of water that is a popular spot for fishing in the summer and in the winter.
Due to a delay in the installation of electrical wiring upgrades to the bathhouse, the restrooms are temporarily closed and in their place the city has installed portable toilets. The electrical upgrades are expected to be completed sometime this week.
Swim at your own risk
As the city did last year, it has posted signs warning the public that lifeguards are not on duty and to swim at their own risk.
Vincent Ouellette, the city’s human services director, said he had trouble recruiting lifeguards last year and again this year.
“We want the public to know that we do not have enough lifeguards so we may be operating at times without any lifeguards,” Ouellette said. “We will have park ambassadors who can attend to basic first aid and safety, however, we are warning parents to keep close watch over their children.”
The water is tested every Wednesday for bacteria such as E-coli, Ouellette said.
“In the event of bacterial levels that warrant closing the beach, additional tests are done before reopening,” he said.
A host of improvements to the area made last year were funded by a nearly $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant, new fencing around the parking lot along with new guardrails, a new grassy area to fish from, new walking paths from the parking lot to the pond, and a play area with equipment suited to children ages 2 to 12. Other improvements include repaving of the lower parking lot, improvements to the entry road, new welcome and informational signs, a new picnic area with tables, shade canopies and 20 shade trees.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the improvements have transformed the recreational area into a place people can also enjoy in the spring and fall.
Welcome residents and non-residents of Haverhill
Like last year, the beach is now open to residents from other communities, a requirement of the PARC grant, Ouellette said.
For Haverhill residents, the entry fee is $2 for a vehicle driver and $1 for each additional adult. Kids 18 and under are free.
For non-residents, the entry fee is $4 for a driver and $2 for each additional adult, with kids 18 and under entering free.
Park ambassadors will be enforcing the rules, which are stated on entry tickets and are posted, and anyone engaging in rough play that violates the rules will be spoken to and may be asked to leave the park.
The beach has a capacity of 200 people at a time, so visitors can expect delays on hot summer days.
Park rules
Park rules, which are printed on entry tickets and on posted signs, include no alcohol, no smoking cannabis or tobacco products, and coolers and bags are subject to search. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. No swearing, rough-housing or inconsiderate behavior.
No throwing rocks or sand for any reason.
No jumping off shoulders or throwing others in the water. Vehicles parked along the side of the road, outside the park, will be towed. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices may be used. No floats, ball toys, floatation boards or similar items allowed. Rubber pants must be worn over diapers.
