Jessy Wong’s kids have been excited to attend the Summer Playground Program for a while now. Her 7-year-old son has been attending since he was five, making new friends and playing on the splash pads at the Gill Avenue park.
Now, his 5-year-old little brother will be able to join for the first time, something he’s been looking forward to since he saw his brother playing at the parks last year.
The Methuen Recreation Department is hosting its annual Summer Playground Program for children five years and older starting Thursday, July 6.
It runs Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Comprehensive Grammar School at 100 Howe St.; Marsh Grammar School at 309 Pelham St.; and the Gill Ave Playground at 14 Gill Ave.
“We like to have a park located in each part of the city, so it’s welcoming for everyone,” said Stephen Angelo, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation. “It allows people to connect with different areas of the city and students at other schools they might not see throughout the school year.”
The Summer Playground Program, which is free, provides children with the opportunity to play soccer, whiffle ball, football and other sports or games on the playground. There are some special themed-weeks, as well as a few days with a complementary ice cream truck, Angelo said.
The program is supervised by high schoolers or college students, according to Angelo, who went to the program as a child. There is one counselor who oversees each location that has been chosen for their time in the program as well as their ability to supervise. Angelo said someone also drives around to check in.
“They do have an onboarding program where we tell them the expectations,” Angelo said. “We also have students who have been doing this four, five years so they’ve been trained by the Department many times.”
This still is one of the main concerns expressed in the Methuen Moms Facebook page as well as on the Recreation Department’s post about the program.
“My major concern is having appropriate supervision for children,” Stephanie Saulnier said. “The ideal supervision would be someone with the most knowledge of the risks and dangers (adults with children of their own).”
Saulnier acknowledged that her ideal situation may not be realistic, but she said that teenagers are “not fully equipped to handle the risks and events that may come up.”
“You can’t beat the convenience, but you also can’t sacrifice safety,” Saulnier said. “Without an adult onsite at each location all the time, I don’t feel good taking that safety risk.”
Angelo said that the counselors also have his contact information and he can be at any park within five to ten minutes.
Wong said she sees the counselors as “great role models.”
“Whenever we see one of them out in town, they always greet my kids and make them feel special,” Wong said. “Both of my kids look up to these kids and want to be summer leaders when they are older.”
Wong’s sons will attend the program almost every day this summer. She is able to keep an eye from her house window, but not out of concern.
“As soon as they wake up in the summer, they ask if it’s time for camp,” Wong said. “Typically Gill Ave is all about playing … It’s basically outside play all day, keeping them off electronics and the TV, which is so great for them.”
The program is free for Methuen residents only, and there is no pre-registration required. The program requires guardians to sign-in and sign-out.
