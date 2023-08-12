Students’ summer reading lists across the region are looking a bit different than what their parents — or even older siblings — studied.
“We’re looking at who’s in our community and how we can reflect it,” said Joanna Corea, youth services department head at the Haverhill Public Library. “We work really hard to make sure our book lists look like them but also so does our library.”
Book lists for students this summer seem to come more as a suggestion as well as an encouragement, including many more diverse titles and characters that students may be able to see themselves as.
Corea said that the Haverhill Library worked with the school system to come up with a new list. She referred to Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop’s essay, “Mirrors, Windows, and Sliding Glass Doors,” as a way to ensure the books provide a more diverse background for students.
Sims Bishop, a professor emerita at Ohio State University, explores in her essay how children can see themselves reflected in books (mirrors), have a look into other perspectives (windows), and walk into a story and become a part of that world (sliding glass doors), according to Corea.
“When children cannot find themselves reflected in the books they read, or when the images they see are distorted, negative, or laughable,” Sims Bishop says, “they learn a powerful lesson about how they are devalued in the society of which they are a part.”
This approach is meant to provide more diversity to reading lists, promote empathy in students and honor more cultures through representation.
“Kids want to see themselves in books and they want to see people like them whether they look like them, think like them, or have the same background as them,” said Krista McLeod, director of Nevins Memorial Library. “We have a very diverse community in Methuen so we want to reflect that.”
Growing up, Yahira Acosta, children’s librarian at the Derry Public Library, said she did not see herself in any of the books she read.
“I didn’t really have any book that was handed to me that had characters that represented me,” Acosta said. “I think it’s important so they’re not ‘othered.’”
Acosta said areas the Derry Public Library serves are quite diverse, including Salem and the ever increasing minority population in Derry. She wants to ensure that the children are seeing themselves in the books they are reading, and not just finding a conformity or stereotype.
While there may not be as many so-called classic books on the lists, Corea, McLeod and Acosta still see the importance of those books. That said, Corea noted that the classics oftentimes will seamlessly “wind up” in students’ hands after a parent, grandparent or teacher may more readily suggest them as “their favorites.”
“The classics are great. We stock them and we buy them,” McLeod said. “But I think there are so many great books written today that are more relevant to the kids’ lives today.”
By working to reflect the changing demographics in cities and towns, librarians are able to suggest better books for children throughout the summer, according to Amy Dorsheimer, Nevins Memorial Library’s head of youth services.
“We enjoy being able to talk to the kids and see what they’re interested in, even outside of school, and connecting them with books,” Acosta said.
Acosta said she likes a couple of book series from scholastics that are on the list, including Mo Willems’ Elephant and Piggie series, the Rick Riordan Presents series that publishes about four books a year, and the Press Start! series by Thomas Flintham.
Corea liked a variety of books, including “Roller Girls” by Victoria Jamieson and “My Fade is Fresh” by Shauntay Grant, and the graphic novel by Cathy Johnson, “The Breakaways.”
“It’s a different kind of literacy,” Corea said.
In Methuen, Nevins Memorial Library worked closely with the public schools to suggest new types of readings too. McLeod said that some children like nonfiction and others fantasy, but the lists cannot just include one category.
“The real big change is choice,” McLeod said. “I think that’s fantastic. Kids are people too and they have a lot of different tastes.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.