LONDONDERRY — Registration for Leach Library’s summer reading program is underway and continues through August 31.
This year’s program theme is “All Together Now” and all ages are invited to participate.
To register for the children’s program, stop by the children’s room at the library, 276 Mammoth Road, to sign up. Young adults can register at the main desk.
All students entering grades six through 12 are invited to sign up and enjoy summer programs. There will also be raffles with prizes. At the end of the summer, there will be two grand prize raffle drawings open to all young adult participants.
Adults can also sign up to enjoy summer reading program fun. Each book read or listened to earns participants a raffle ticket for a chance to win weekly prizes. There will be monthly word puzzles and the summer-long bingo game on the adult display table.
For information, call 603-432-1132.
Preserving Plaistow’s past
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society was well represented at Plaistow Old Home Day which took place on Saturday, June 17 at Town Hall, 145 Main St.
Members were on hand offering information on upcoming programs, memberships, raffle tickets and more.
For information on the historical society, call 603-974-1690 or stop by during open hours at 127 Main St.
Sandown Garden Club holds pot recycling day
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will hold a pot recycling day on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Train Depot on Little Mill Road.
Following the successful plant Sale, the garden club asks anyone with used flower pots to drop them off for recycling. The pots will then be cleaned and stored for next year’s sale.
Club members will be there to collect the pots.
For more information, visit sandowngardenclub.com.
Kingston voter registration on July 19
KINGSTON — The town’s Supervisors of the Checklist will be in session on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kingston Town Hall, 163 Main St.
The supervisors will meet to update the voter checklist to include name, address and party changes for existing voters and new voter registration.
Currently registered voters must bring photo identification. New voters must provide photo identification, proof of residency and proof of citizenship.
Proof of citizenship would require birth certificate or a United States passport.
William Hobdy Day set in Derry
DERRY — The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and Derry Public Library will present William Hobdy Day on Saturday August 5, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Derry Opera House and nearby rail trail in downtown Derry.
The day will celebrate Hobdy, a ragtime musician and the first known Black business owner in Derry.
All ages are welcome to come out and enjoy history, activities, puzzle, music, raffles and an unveiling of a Black Heritage Trail landmark in honor of Hobdy’s life.
