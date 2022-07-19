The summer season is sizzling and red hot with not only the warm weather, but also a long list of programs, special events, concerts, and watery fun.
Communities in the area are offering fun summer events to suit all ages, from free concerts in the park, playground programs, reading fun at local libraries and much more to make the summer fun.
Free summer concerts are held weekly in Derry, Londonderry and Salem, with a lineup of returning favorites and newcomers taking the stage with summer sounds
Add in local beaches, lakes and other watery spots and families enjoy days in the sun.
In Derry, the town’s very popular splash pad at Don Ball Park off Humphrey Road is always a hit with children wanting to cool off on hot, summer days.
The park also offers a full schedule of programs, through the Derry Parks and Recreation Department.
Derry offers its free summer concert series every Tuesday at MacGregor Park on East Broadway; Londonderry’s concerts are Wednesday nights on the Town Common and in Salem, Field of Dreams hosts concerts on Thursdays.
In addition, check out local libraries for the 2022 summer reading schedule that includes prizes for top reading numbers, along with fun programs and activities.
