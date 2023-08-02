LACONIA — Groups concerned with the environment are taking time out of their day to day tasks to figure out how they can make a difference.
On Aug. 12, New Hampshire organizations devoted to protecting the environment are meeting up at Prescott Farm in Laconia to educate each other trying to do something about the state. Keep NH Green Summit is the first-ever chance for these organizations to meet up and work together.
John Gage, who is the Citizens’ Climate Lobby New Hampshire coordinator, said he’s excited to be not only representing his organization, but also to see what other organizations are working on.
Gage said that it’s easy for groups to be outmaneuvered by lobbyists representing fossil fuel organizations because they have the money to devote to fighting against climate change.
“Citizen volunteers don’t have the money or the power individually,” Gage said. “Our chance to get our voices heard are to join together, be coordinated in communicating with legislators, and say how they can best represent us.”
Gage, of Windham, is a full-time volunteer for Citizens’ Climate Lobby New Hampshire. He started with the group a decade ago, when his regular work as a biologist got him to read more about the environment.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby specifically looks at the idea of using a carbon tax, ways it could be implemented in the U.S., and what are its costs and benefits. Gage said he’s excited to talk about what the lobby does with people who already are invested in the environment.
“This will be a very sympathetic crowd to the climate problem,” Gage said. “Those are great places to share information about the actions people can take.”
The event will have a chance for informal networking, each group to present information about its goals, and breakout groups to work on ways to talk to legislators about the environment.
In addition to groups like the lobby, there will be presentations on energy efficiency, net metering, electric vehicle charging stations, Poly- and Per-fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in water systems, landfill siting and the “advanced recycling” of plastics.
“I’m excited they’re putting events like this together because it's a way for people who care about different environmental concerns to learn about climate change,” Gage said. ”Climate is a very big, complex problem that affects us all, but there are simple things we can do to help make the big changes we need. Talking about the problem and solutions is really important.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@nortofboston.com
