Gov. Chris Sununu issued three emergency orders Tuesday intended to provide relief services while COVID-19 interrupts day-to-day life.
Sununu said all providers of electric, gas, water, telephone, cable, internet services and deliverable fuel services cannot disconnect or discontinue service for non-payment while New Hampshire remains in a state of emergency.
He made it illegal for landlords to start eviction proceedings for tenants unable to pay rent due to their financial situations. The same goes for all judicial and non-judicial foreclosure actions during the state of emergency.
Sununu said the state is “breaking down barriers and wait times and expanding access to unemployment benefits,” meaning anyone unable to work or who has reduced hours because of COVID-19 will have access to unemployment benefits.
Sununu listed situations in which people will be eligible for unemployment:
- If your employer temporarily closes due to COVID-19;
- Individuals who need to self-quarantine or are directed to quarantine at the instruction of a health care provider, employer or government official;
- Individuals who need to care for a family member that has COVID-19 or is under quarantine;
- Individuals who need to care for a dependent because of school closures, child care facility closures or other similar types of care programs.
- Self-employed individuals who are temporarily unable to operate their business because of any of the above listed situations will also be eligible.
People will need to file for each week of temporary unemployment, according to Sununu. It can be done online or via phone.
The website to access is http://nhes.nh.gov and the phone number to call is 603-271-7700.
Sununu said the waiting period for receiving benefits for all of these situations will also be temporarily suspended.
“Earlier today we officially submitted a request that the Administrator of the U.S. provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses across New Hampshire,” he said.
In terms of the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles locations, they will remain open, according to Sununu.
Twenty-day plates, as well as New Hampshire authorized dealer 20-day plates issued on or after March 1, will be given an automatic extension through April 30.
Driver's licenses and non-driver ID cards that are expired or set to expire between March 1 and April 30 will be eligible for a six-month extension.
Customers who would like to take advantage of that option can call 603-227-4020 to complete the six-month extension and do not need to go to a DMV location.
“Seeing what the lack of an appropriate response has resulted in around the world requires that we make some difficult decisions here in New Hampshire,” Sununu said, “to ensure we stem the tide of this worldwide pandemic within our own communities.”