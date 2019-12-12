CONCORD — New Hampshire Parole Board Chairwoman Donna Sytek will be replaced on Jan. 15, 2020, following a year of harsh criticisms.
Gov. Chris Sununu, the sole appointing power of the board, announced the change in leadership Thursday.
Sytek, of Salem, New Hampshire, has been a member of the Parole Board for eight years, during which time she led eight colleagues through weekly hearings to determine which New Hampshire inmates could safely reintegrate into society.
She will remain a regular board member next year, Sununu said.
The board was reprimanded in April after an audit found deep disorganization and a board unaware of its responsibilities.
Issues were found with consistency and accountability that stem from understaffing, out-of-date technology, and a lack of standards, according to the Legislative Budget Assistant office, the investigative wing of state government that conducted the audit.
A spokesperson for Sununu did not immediately respond Thursday when asked if the change in leadership and harsh criticisms were linked.
The board by law consists of nine members appointed by the governor and approved by the Executive Council. Members serve five-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. They are paid $100 per day plus mileage while engaged in parole hearings and administrative meetings.
The new board chairwoman will be Jennifer Sargent, a visiting associate professor of writing at Dartmouth College with experience in the New Hampshire judicial system as recent as 2011.
Sargent was the disciplinary counsel at the New Hampshire Supreme Court Office of Attorney Discipline, where she served as the chief prosecutor for the state of New Hampshire in attorney discipline cases, according to her resume.
In 2002, Sargent was appointed to the New Hampshire District Court and served as a special justice in Littleton, Lancaster and Haverhill, New Hampshire.
She also previously worked at the New Hampshire Public Defenders Office, ultimately serving as managing attorney, where she oversaw all lawyers, investigators and support staff in Grafton and Coos counties.
Sargent, however, is new to the New Hampshire Parole Board. She was recently confirmed as a member Nov. 25.
Sununu expressed confidence in Sargent’s background to help her with the new role and prompt rise in leadership.
“With her deep experience in the criminal justice system as a judge, public defender, and prosecutor, I am confident Jennifer will usher in a new era at the Parole Board,” a statement from Sununu reads.
In regard to her tenure coming to an end, Sytek said in a statement that it was her privilege to serve with “a dedicated and conscientious group of colleagues and staff.”
“Together we have professionalized our proceedings, collaborated with stakeholders, and learned best practices from experts while dealing with a crushing and increasingly complex workload,” Sytek’s statement states.
Part of that effort began last May, when Sytek called for an internal investigation of the board after parolee Brian Chevalier, 52, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling his 49-year-old ex-fiancee, Wendi Davidson, to death in her North Andover home.
The charges came four months after Chevalier's December 2018 release by the New Hampshire Parole Board. At the time, Chevalier was halfway through a 30-year maximum sentence for kidnapping a previous ex-girlfriend.
Through a victim advocate at his parole hearing, the victim issued a statement objecting to his release and warning the board not to underestimate his dangerousness.
When Sytek announced the internal review, she also said the findings would not be made public. Separately there would be a broad examination of the Parole Board’s operations and procedures.
Her statement Thursday elaborated, “I look forward to welcoming the additional support staff authorized in the last budget and working with our new chairman to continue to improve and modernize our operation.”
Sytek, Sargent and a spokesperson for Sununu did not return immediate requests to comment for this article.