CONCORD, N.H. — After toying with a run for president and spending most of his weekends on nationally televised talk shows touting the state’s success, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he is not running for the highest office in the land.
He issued the following statement after announcing on CNN that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024:
“The Republican Party is at a crossroads, and in 2024 we Republicans must nominate the most conservative candidate for president who can win in November of 2024 and get things done in 2025.
“As I have traveled the country these last few months, sharing my message of optimistic conservatism, it’s clear that voters are hungry for this change. However, I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.”
The Republican party has a lot of candidates already who have announced and Sununu said he would decide not based on that, but on where he could do the most to benefit the Republican party.
“The path to winning was clear, but I believe I can have a greater impact influencing the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate, but rather as the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state – a governor who is not afraid to speak candidly about issues, candidates, and the direction of our party moving forward.
“I cannot thank enough the countless individuals across this country who pledged their time, energy, and dollars to my efforts. Over the next few months, I will continue to travel the country to support the Republican Party up and down the ticket, bring on new voters, inspire the next generation, and help grow our party. The stakes are too high for any of us to sit on the sidelines,” Sununu said.
Sununu has not ruled out seeking an unprecedented fifth term as New Hampshire governor.
He met with CNN’s Dana Bash in Hampton Falls for the exclusive CNN announcement on Monday, saying former President Donald Trump was doing much better in the polls than many thought.
“And when I looked at where my voice can be, how can we make the Republican party bigger, the responsibility that I think I have in terms of focusing on the Republican party and ultimately, focusing on the opportunities for the country and having a little more of a candid, an unleashed voice, and getting folks to not just worry about well, is it a vote for Chris Sununu, I am not worried about that. I want more Independents on the Republican party team. I want more young voters on the Republican party team.
“I am tired of losing U.S. Senate races and governor’s races and clearly, I think I can talk a bit candidly, as folks appreciate. I think more folks within the Republican party have to have that kind of voice, that kind of emphasis on the message and making sure this is about the Republican party,” Sununu said.
Dan Balz, Washington Post reporter was on a CNN panel, and said that the race for president in New Hampshire is now wide open on the Republican side.
“It does open up New Hampshire to much more of a free-for-all,” he said.
InDepthNH is a nonprofit news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.
