CONCORD – As the COVID-19 continues to spread across the state with 540 sickened and seven dead, Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state now has 14 makeshift medical surge facilities completed to deal with the projected need in the coming weeks.
Sununu said he feels New Hampshire and much of New England is in a relatively good position to handle the expected surge of COVID-19 patients in the next two to three weeks and he announced several initiatives to help the state get through the medical, financial and human crisis now underway, including a $5 million bailout of LRGHealthcare to keep the hospital doors open.
With New Hampshire National Guard Major General David A. Mikolaities, adjutant general, Sununu told the media on Friday during a news conference that “work around the clock” has led to over 1,600 beds ready if they are needed at these surge facilities with an overall hospital bed capacity of more than 5,000 in the Granite State.
The cost of the facilities will not be borne by municipalities, he assured, adding he hoped they would not be needed.
Mikolaities called it a “whole government approach” to the crisis over the past 14 days to build 14 facilities.
He said the first surge facility was built at the University of Southern New Hampshire and a number of stakeholders came together to make that happen, not just the National Guard. They are finishing the last of the facilities today and they will remain in the dark, but available at a moment’s notice to care for patients of COVID-19 in a place near their homes.
Sununu said he has been talking with other states, particularly in New England, about surge capacity.
“We are definitely ahead of the game,” Sununu said of New Hampshire.
Massachusetts, which as of April 2 has experienced at least 154 deaths to the virus and has 8,966 cases, is fortunately a “hospital hub” of the nation with plenty of beds and resources.
“As far as New England is concerned, I think we will be in a very good position,” Sununu said.
Sununu said Massachusetts, given its density and higher rates of infection, is likely going to be very far ahead of New Hampshire in terms of the surge.
“We think we will be about 10 days behind them,” he said, predicting Massachusetts to peak the third week of April while our predicted surge is the first week of May.
“We could be up in the higher eschelon for two or three weeks” with the peak sustaining itself for a while, Sununu said.
The southern part of the state may surge a lot earlier than the northern part of the state and “there may be no surge in the north,” he said hopefully.
“We hope it will be a bell curve,” with a rapid descent, but “there might be a long tail at the end,” Sununu said.
LRGHealthcare
Just as LRGHealthcare in Laconia announced plans Friday to furlough 500 of its hospital and medical-care employees, Sununu announced a $5.25 million, zero-interest loan to “keep the doors open.”
This will mean LRGH will only have to temporarily furlough some of its workers – about 40 percent in total – who will still be able to keep their benefits and be able to apply for expanded unemployment benefits, Sununu said.