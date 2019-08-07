HAVERHILL — Several police cruisers and officers are at Haverhill High School Wednesday morning, but school officials say there is no reason for students and staff to be concerned.
Officials said the officers are there to follow up on an incident that happened last week, in which a summer school students was seen carrying a gun at the school.
Principal Glenn Burns used the school intercom Wednesday morning to read a message from Superintendent Margaret Marotta to students and staff.
"There will be an increased police presence this morning in the area surrounding Haverhill High School,'' the message said. "This is in follow-up to the previous incident last week, as police continue their thorough search of the area.''
In last week's incident, the boy seen carrying the gun ran from the property and was arrested a short distance away, police said. Officers did not find the gun and continue searching for it, police said.
Burns said police are conducing a "grid search'' of the area. The search includes school property and nearby property.
The police presence at the school includes several state police cruisers and local officers.
Last week's incident was the latest in a series of incident involving students bringing weapons to Haverhill High. It and recent mass shootings that have shocked the nation are causing city and school officials and police to draw up new security plans for Haverhill schools.
