LAWRENCE — A police union took a vote of "no confidence" against Police Chief Roy Vasque on Monday, accusing him of a lack of leadership and management and making poor policy decisions.
But Vasque said the vote smacks of a vendetta against him personally and fails to acknowledge advances he's made in the department in the past five years including crime reduction, better equipment and increased community engagement.
"The things I can control, I've done. But the one thing I don't have control over is raises ... . Raises are not in my purview," Vasque said.
Members of the Lawrence Police Superior Officers Association issued a press release saying they had taken a vote of no confidence in Vasque.
"We have lost all trust, faith and confidence in Chief Roy Vasque's ability to lead this department," according to the release from the union, issued late Tuesday afternoon.
The union has 31 members. Capt. Michael Mangan, union president, said the vote was in the "overwhelming majority" but would not say exactly how many voted no confidence "as we don't want to invite any chance for retaliation on our members."
The union accused Vasque of fostering "an atmosphere of hostility, retaliation and intimidating behavior" and establishing a "pattern and practice of inequitable treatment of department personnel."
The union's complaints about the chief included:
- Failure to staff all three bureaus in the police department, leaving "positions vacant and unmanaged for periods of time that exceed acceptable norms."
- Budget mismanagement and inattention to grant awards. The budget abuse "created an unfunded liability for the police department and by extension the city of Lawrence that negatively impacts the ability of the city of Lawrence to raise pay and benefits for employees."
- Contributing to an environment that caused 30 officers to resign in the past 2 1/2 years and fear that number will rise to 40 by early 2023.
In response, Vasque said the Lawrence Police Department includes some of the hardest working men and women in law enforcement in the state, who answer 70,000 calls for service annually.
The union's points in the press release are "fabricated, exaggerated or downright lies," Vasque said.
After the vote became public, Vasque said he received dozens of calls of support from community members and police officers — including members of the superior officers' and patrolmen's unions.
During his tenure as chief, Vasque said the city has seen a 55% reduction in crime and is working toward professional accreditation. The department now has a fleet of brand new cruisers with the latest technology. He said he also worked to restore the department's canine unit and is committed to engaging with the community in any way possible.
"People say to me, 'You are everywhere,'" he said. "The things I can control, I've done."
Some 79 new officers were hired during his tenure. He said the 30 losses in recent years can be attributed to numerous retirements and officers who have left for jobs with Massachusetts State Police and federal law enforcement. Former Lawrence Police Capt. Scott McNamara also left to become the new Methuen Police Chief.
"They are moving to further their professional careers," he said.
Vasque said no one from the board of the superior officer's union has ever come to speak with him about these issues directly.
"I maintain an open door policy," he said. "And my phone is on 24 hours per day."
The union, in the press release, said they feared the loss of officers with "invested leadership, training and institutional knowledge will have an effect on the LPD for years to come."
"The hemorrhaging of our officers must come to an end in order to effectively manage the LPD and police the city of Lawrence," the union wrote.
