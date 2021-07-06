'Superman,' 'Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies

Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, FileRichard Donner arrives at the American Film Institute's 41st Lifetime Achievement Gala in 2013, in Los Angeles. The filmmaker, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's Superman and mastered the buddy comedy with the Lethal Weapon franchise, has died. He was 91. Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, File)