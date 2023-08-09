HAVERHILL — Although it looks like Haverhill Public Schools' teachers aides will see a pay increase as part of a new contract being negotiated, the union representing them says the offer on the table still falls short of what they are seeking.
Virtually all of the School Committee members support increasing the wage of what they say are valued employees who deserve a fair contract.
Members of committee’s negotiation team said they plan to meet for the seventh time on Thursday to continue contract negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association, which represents teacher aides, who are known as ESPs (Education Support Professionals).
At the same time, three members of the Haverhill School Committee not on the negotiation team are advocating for what they say is a “living wage” for the unionized employees.
School Committee members Scott Wood, Toni Sapienza-Donais and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello have joined the Haverhill teachers union in calling for higher pay for the district’s approximately 230 teacher aides and that fair compensation is essential to attract and retain skilled and passionate ESPs.
Sapienza-Donais is running for a seat on the School Committee as well as a seat on the City Council, while Wood is running for a seat on the School Committee and is also running for Haverhill mayor.
“Sapienza-Donais and I both have a personal connection to this cause,” Wood said. “My mother served as an ESP in Haverhill for many years, and during Toni Donais’ career, she has had the privilege of working alongside many outstanding ESPs.”
The Haverhill Education Association has held several “stand outs” in front of City Hall over the past several months to bring awareness to the goal of obtaining a “living wage” for ESPs.
School Committee members Gail Sullivan and Rich Rosa, who are negotiating a new contract, said they will “continue to do the hard work of crafting an agreement that addresses ESPs’ concerns and provides these valued employees with a fair and fiscally responsible contract.”
“We were pleased to provide the ESPs with a nearly 14 percent raise on average over the three years of the previous contract (2020-2023),” they said in a statement.
Barry Davis, president of the HEA, said the starting pay for an ESP in Haverhill is around $25,200 per year at Step 1 for a person with an associates degree or who has passed the state para-professional exam; about $28,800 for Step 2 and about $32,400 at Step 3.
However, he said a living wage for a single person with no children is generally considered to be around $46,000 per year, based on the MIT living wage calculator.
“The last contract was transformative and really uplifted the ESPs, but the committee and HEA understood it was a first step toward a living wage, but not a living wage,” Davis said.
He said the committee has offered a 3% raise in year one for Steps 1-3, followed by 2.5% in year two and 2% in both years three and four, while ESPs are seeking a two-year contract offering a range of 19.6% to 24% for Steps 1-3 in year one and a 6.5% across-the-board increase in year two.
“Because of the change in mayors, we’d like the opportunity to bargain with them, which is why we are seeking a two-year contract,” Davis said.
“I think we’re worlds apart and the mindset they have brought to the bargaining table is to say no,” Davis added. “It’s clear they have hired an anti-labor, anti-education and anti-schools lawyer to say no.”
Davis said ESPs can go to work in almost any surrounding community and receive higher pay.
Sapienza-Donais said ESPs perform a wide range of critical tasks, from assisting teachers in the classroom to providing individualized support to students, including serving as personal care attendants to students with significant special needs. She said teacher aides also provide educational services for students on specialized lesson plans called IEPs, teach differentiated lessons for small groups, cover classes for IEP meetings and are often called upon to fill in as substitute teachers.
Davis said there are plenty of ESPs who change the diapers of students with severe special needs who can range in age from 4 to 20 and that it is common for Haverhill ESPs to seek better paying jobs in other school districts.
He said he is excited to see Sapienza-Donais, Wood and Ryan-Ciardiello siding with the union, but that he’d like to see more action than just a letter of support.
“They may not be negotiating, but they have the power to talk to their colleagues about what they want to bring to the table,” he said. “Until I see concrete action my belief is this is for political reasons. Once I see action, I’ll gladly retract that statement.”
