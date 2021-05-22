ANDOVER — More than two dozen people called into the Andover Select Board meeting Monday night to voice disapproval for the decision to fire Bill Fahey, the former director of Andover Youth Services.
For more than two hours, residents and former residents pleaded for transparency from the town in why he was fired.
"This is a very impactful decision for our town, and there is a lot of confusion," said Vivian Steinbach of Andover. "And I think in the past with my experiences with Bill and all of the experiences I’ve ever heard of, he’s been a very powerful positive force in the town."
Fahey was fired May 10 by Town Manager Andrew Flanagan after a 12-week suspension, in which time the town hired a private investigator to look into allegations of misconduct brought to the town by an "outside agency," Flanagan said.
People called in to the meeting — mostly in defense of Fahey — with some saying his work was "life-saving" for either themselves or their children.
“He gave a voice to people who didn’t feel they had a voice. He made me feel happy at times when I didn’t feel so happy, and I appreciate him,” said Abraham Mansunzu, who grew up going to the Cormier Youth Center.
Neither Fahey nor Flanagan have commented further on the firing, and the reason behind it remains unspecified.
Select Board member Chris Huntress, who had been informed about the decision and described himself as a friend and supporter of Fahey, said he accepted the decision to fire him. Huntress helped create the center, and his four children attended programs there.
“The reasons behind it make it even more heartbreaking," Huntress said. "As a father and Select Board member I do accept the decision.”
Select Board members Annie Gilbert, Alex Vispoli and Laura Gregory all voiced support for Flanagan's decision. Member Richard Howe, who joined the board in late March, did not comment.
Many people voiced concern during the meeting that Fahey was fired because of town politics.
“There’s a perceived credibility gap between the town and its constituents. And the perception is that somehow it’s become personal between the town and Mr. Fahey," said David Tanklefsky, who grew up going to the center.
Pete Michelinie, who also grew up going to the center, said it was a "dangerous precedent" firing Fahey without citing a more specific reason.
“Going forward in the future what is going to stop you from doing this to anyone in your way? As a lot of us know, Andrew (Flanagan) and Bill (Fahey) have butted heads and it seems like this is just yet another part of this battle," Michelinie said.