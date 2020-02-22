ANDOVER — About three dozen supporter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren crowded in a basement in Andover on Saturday.
Some were newcomers to canvassing for politicians, others were seasoned veterans of campaigning. They were all ecstatic about the senator from Massachusetts, donning buttons, stickers and T-shirts bearing her name.
“I haven’t been this involved in politics since I started voting at 18,” Kate Burbidge, 34, of Londonderry said. The mother of three brought along her 4-year-old son Harry to canvass with her in Andover.
Burbidge has knocked on hundreds of doors, and hosted multiple canvass kickoffs, like the one in Andover, from her own home leading up to the New Hampshire primary, she said. Leading up to Super Tuesday area residents are pounding the pavement in the senator’s home state. Across the state the senator’s campaign hosted more than 30 similar events.
Warren “is an amazing candidate, we couldn’t do better than her for president,” Burbidge said, touting Warren’s plans to combat corruption, climate change and help fix education.
After coming in third place in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire, Warren is lagging in state delegates. However, fewer than 2% of state delegates have been awarded in this year’s Democratic nominating process.
Her supporters are passionate about spreading her message, and hopeful for the primary races to come.
“Now it’s go time,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford. “It’s going to be a dramatically different field after Super Tuesday.”
Trahan was referencing March 3 when voters in 13 states, including Massachusetts, go to the polls. A third of Democratic state delegates that are needed to win the party nomination will be awarded that day.
Trahan has been a supporter of Warren’s presidential bid since she launched her campaign at the historic mills of Lawrence in February 2019. Trahan has led events and knocked on doors in New Hampshire, and now that the election is turning to their home state she is campaigning for Warren in Massachusetts.
Trahan talked to fellow supporters in Andover about how these one-on-one conversations are vital to a campaign. She knows that Warren’s campaign can out-organize and outlast the others, she said.
Diane Reimer was one of the many Massachusetts residents who opened her home to the congresswoman and volunteers because she believes 2020 “is the most important election of our lives. I just trust (Warren), I trust she is the right person for the job.”
Hosting the event this weekend with early voting set to begin for Massachusetts residents Monday, Reimer said this weekend is one of the most important.
North Andover resident Michael Lis brought his sons, Jonathan, 5, and Benjamin, 3, out to canvass with him Saturday. He wants to not only express his values to his children, but show them.
As for why he is supporting Warren, Lis said, “I think she’s the best choice to run the executive branch,” adding that she built the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under director from President Barack Obama before becoming a senator.
Leader in the polls
Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are the two top choices for Massachusetts voters, according to a UMass Lowell poll released Friday. Warren and Sanders are nearly tied with being a top choice for 20% and 21% of likely Democratic voters, respectively according to the poll.
Sanders leads with voters under 45, and Warren leads with voters over 45, according to the poll. Buttigig is in third place with about 15% of likely voters decided on him, and 4% of voters were still undecided, according to the poll.
Massachusetts residents can find information on early voting and locate their polling place at sec.state.ma.us.