DERRY — It's a sport that relies on "banks, ramps, bowls and jumps."
And thanks to an added boost with its first-ever inclusion in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, skateboarding and those passionate about it may make a big and improved return to a local park.
The aging skating space at Alexander-Carr Park off Pierce Avenue served the community for years, inviting skaters and others to come to the park to enjoy a day of skateboarding.
But over the years, the park has seen its share of wear and tear. That has led to a new set of supporters and eyes on a potential project to bring the spot back to life.
Supporters include some who once skated at the park in years past and want to continue to enjoy the sport.
Nick Sands led a team recently, who went before the Town Council to speak on their plan and hopes of re-imagining the skate park.
"We started to clean up the park," Sands told councilors. "We wanted to take the bull by the horns."
Sands added skateboarding is still very popular and having it spotlighted in the current Olympics for the first time is an added perk for the sport.
"It's huge right now," Sands said.
Town councilors were impressed with the presentation.
"When folks come in with genuine positive projects ideas or intentions things all progress in the right direction," wrote Town Council Chairman Jim Morgan on social media. "So happy to have this energy and can't wait to cut the ribbon next year."
A new Facebook page, Derry Skatepark-Revamp, is generating a lot of support for the plan, but also a lot of memories from past years spent enjoying the Alexander-Carr skate park.
That includes old newspaper photos and articles on skateboard competitions that drew skaters from all over the region, coming to Derry to enjoy the park, music and the community during skateboarding festivals and contests.
There are also ideas and sketches of what might work when redesigning the park, welcoming input from those who may have ideas on the best designs and materials to use.
A new and improved park would also spark added community spirit and bring fans of the sport to town.
Fundraising efforts are being planned to help support the park.
"We want to have the best skate park in the state," Sands told councilors. "Derry wants to be a destination and this is a huge step in that direction."
Derry isn't the only community with an updated, improved skate park on its mind. In 2018, Londonderry's skate park underwent a major renovation and revitalization.
Salem also has a rejuvenated skate park project in the works.