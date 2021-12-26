LONDONDERRY — The school district’s administrative office space may be getting closer to returning to its original spot.
Voters would be given a chance to weigh in at the polls in March.
Supporters of a proposed plan to build a new School Administrative Unit, or SAU, office adjacent to the Town Hall on Mammoth Road, a former location of the administrative space, say the return would serve the community best and save taxpayers money.
Among supporters are School Board member Bob Slater and resident volunteer Tony DeFrancesco, who have made the case for several years as to why bringing the SAU back to Mammoth Road makes sense.
Both Slater and DeFrancesco came before the Town Council Dec. 20 to give updates on the proposal.
The district’s administrative office moved in 2018 to a new leased space at 6A Kitty Hawk Landing.
The move and its costs were approved by School Board members and included in the budget approved by voters at the polls that year.
The old SAU space adjacent to Town Hall was aging and had many challenges, including lack of space to grow, air quality issues and other concerns.
That building was eventually torn down and the space remains empty. The town retains ownership of the property and voters would once again have to approve the project to build a new SAU office there.
Slater has continued to say moving the SAU closer to schools and other facilities is a good idea, not just logistically but to help save money in the long run.
The plan, if approved, calls for a two-story wing at the Town Hall complex, with original plans from the old building giving the new space a coherent look to match that of the town building.
Plans for the space have gone through changes to accommodate the school district’s 24 employees that work out of the SAU, mostly by making the plan’s footprint smaller.
The new space, if built, would also be up-to-date on all codes and standards for air quality.
“I’m comfortable you will get one of the best buildings you can pay for,” Slater told councilors.
The school district is also being supported by the Trident Group and its professional services to study costs, design and the site. The property is “pad ready,” supporters said, with minimal site work required to support a new building. That could save taxpayers money, according to the supporters.
More finite details will be presented to the School Board at a meeting Jan. 6.