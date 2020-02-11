Supporters stay the course as Biden skips town 

SALEM, N.H. — Joe Biden effectively conceded the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday, skipping the state before his scheduled Primary night party to focus his attention on South Carolina, where he's leading in the polls.
That didn't stop his supporters from showing support and waving signs outside the Mary A. Fisk Elementary School voting location in Salem on Tuesday afternoon.
“He's got a lot on his plate. I think he understands where he stands in New Hampshire,” said Mike Loomis, a retired union electrician with the Local 103 IBEW. “I am just here standing by him because I think he is strong for organized labor and for the working people.”
Another Biden supporter with the Local 103 IBEW, Nick Gjika of Peabody, Massachusetts, said, “I don't think it makes a difference. I think he's got work to do and he knows what he has to do, so I trust his decision.”
The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon that with 1% of precincts reporting, Biden was trailing Andrew Yang in fifth place for the Granite State's Primary.
However, according to a recent East Carolina University poll, Biden is in the lead for the South Carolina Primary, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 29.
And while a few of Biden's supporters were unfazed by the former vice president's decision to split, others – like Salem resident Richard DeSisto — say Biden should have stuck it out in New Hampshire for the sake of his integrity as a candidate and the presidential election, if in fact he wins.
“He should have stuck to his (laurels) and just ride it out in New Hampshire,” DeSisto said.