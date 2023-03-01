LAWRENCE — The ALKU Foundation, part of the Andover-based staffing firm, ALKU, is partnering with Catie’s Closet to support the everyday needs of students. In their new $20,000 commitment to Catie’s Closets, the Foundation will help low-income students at Francis M. Leahy Elementary School in Lawrence.
Catie’s Closet transforms unused areas inside schools into safe, welcoming spaces where students in grades preschool through grade 12 can discreetly shop, free of charge, for clothing, toiletries, and other necessities. Last year, the ALKU Foundation awarded Catie’s Closet a $25,000 grant to build such a closet for students in need.
This year, the Foundation and ALKU’s corporate giving team are donating a combined $20,000 to help support the needs of students. The Foundation is also sponsoring Emergency Packs for Catie’s Closet, a service designed to meet the clothing and toiletry needs of children in transition who are supported by social service agencies, child and family services, hospitals, community health centers, foster care agencies, and shelters.
“Our partnership with the ALKU Foundation has allowed us to open new doors of opportunity to hundreds of students in need,” said Mickey Cockrell, CEO and co-founder of Catie’s Closet.
Morning networking event planned March 8
HAVERHILL — Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of Business Network International, will host a Network Before Work event Wednesday, March 8, from 7 to 9 a.m. at UMass Lowell’s iHub, located in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St. Enjoy some coffee and Munchkins while meeting local business professionals looking to do business with local businesses. Free to attend. Those looking to grow their business through word-of-mouth referrals are encouraged to stop by and network.
Wheelchair drive goes through March
LAWRENCE — March is Disabilities Awareness Month and Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices this month for their Wheels for the World program. A wheelchair collection drive is taking place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 370 Merrimack St., Unit 115.
For more information, call 978-620-0606 or email hbollacke@joniandfriens.org.
The ministry is encouraging everyone to donate used manual wheelchairs and other mobility devices to Wheels for the World for a tax-deductible receipt. Donated items will be restored to like-new condition and distributed by a team of physical therapists to people who could otherwise never afford a wheelchair. The program accepts donations of the following mobility devices: manual wheelchairs; aluminum walkers; crutches and canes, and wheelchair parts such as footrests, trays, and seat cushions.
Families invited to Preschool Resource Fair is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools will hold their fourth annual Preschool Resource Fair Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hunking School, 480 S Main St. in Bradford. Learn about the district’s preschool programs and about kindergarten registration for the fall. Free for families to attend.
For more information contact Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org.
Plaistow to honor Rep. Major on Saturday
PLAISTOW — The Board of Selectmen will host an open house to honor Rep. Norman Major for his 26 years of service Saturday, March 4, at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave. The open house runs from 2 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Candidates Night to be held at Plaistow Public Library
PLAISTOW — The Trustees of the Plaistow Public Library will host a Candidates Night Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. for the public to meet candidates running for town office. There will be a moderated panel discussion. A meet-and-greet is at 6 p.m.
Those unable to attend can watch the livestream at vimeo.com/channels/plaistow. Rebroadcast on Plaistow Access 17.
