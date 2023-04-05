BOSTON — The state's highest court is set to take up a case next month challenging whether Secretary of State Bill Galvin has the regulatory authority to set strict fiduciary rules for brokerage firms.
The case before the Supreme Judicial Court stems from Galvin's decision in 2020 to revoke a state trading license for Robinhood, a popular online brokerage.
Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, claimed the company was using aggressive tactics to lure inexperienced investors and failing to prevent outages on its platform, among other complaints.
But the California-based firm sued Galvin, claiming that he didn't have the authority to raise the state's investment-advice standard for brokers and arguing that federal law preempted the new state regulation.
Last March, a state Superior Court judge issued a ruling siding with Robinhood, declaring the state's new fiduciary duty rule that underlies the case invalid.
In his ruling, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Michael Ricciuti said Galvin lacks the authority under the Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act to override the state Legislature and previous court rulings to "re-define familiar securities concepts through rulemaking ... and thereby change the law that applies to broker-dealers."
Galvin appealed the lower court's ruling, and the full Supreme Court agreed to take up the case. Oral arguments are set for May 3, according to the Trial Court.
Lawyers for the company argue that allowing Galvin's office to enforce the rule against the company would disrupt online retail trading and drive brokerage firms catering to smaller trades out of the state. They've pointed to a 2001 SJC ruling that the secretary didn't have the unilateral authority to change common law.
Robinhood, which launched in 2013, offers commission-free trading for stocks and options for its customers through its website and mobile apps.
As of December 2020, the company had about 500,000 accounts with Massachusetts traders with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to court filings.
But Galvin alleged that the company has marketed its platform to younger, inexperienced traders, filing an administrative complaint in October 2021 claiming the firm had failed to meet its fiduciary responsibility is under the state securities regulation by engaging in "frequent, risky, and unsuitable" transactions.
"In its attempt to "democratize" investing, Robinhood has targeted younger individuals with its advertising, many of whom have limited or no investment experience," Galvin wrote in the complaint.
Galvin's fiduciary rule, which took effect in September 2020, went beyond a regulatory standard the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted in 2019 by requiring broker-dealers have a fiduciary obligation to customers.
The move to revoke Robinhood's brokerage license was the first regulatory action taken by Galvin under the new fiduciary rule.
In a 59-page legal brief filed with the SJC, Assistant Attorney General Adam Hornstine, who is representing Galvin, argues the secretary has the authority under the state's securities act to implement the rules, which are aimed at protecting inexperienced investors in an ever-changing trading market.
"The secretary is empowered to impose administrative fines or censures or deny, suspend, or revoke any registration or take any other appropriate action when a broker-dealer has engaged in any unethical or dishonest conduct or practices in the securities, commodities or insurance business, he wrote.
Hornstine argues that the rules are consistent with state law and don't conflict with federal regulations, urging justices to overturn the lower court's ruling.
But the New England Legal Foundation, which has filed an amicus brief in support of the lower court's ruling, argues that Galvin overstepped his legal authority by imposing the fiduciary duty rule, and that it is preempted by federal law.
"If allowed to stand, the secretary’s regulation would impose aberrant and onerous duties on broker-dealers doing business in Massachusetts, thereby burdening them with two standards of liability with which to comply, and creating unnecessary confusion in the process," the group's legal counsel Ben Robbins, wrote in the 27-page brief.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
