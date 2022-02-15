METHUEN — Frank Surillo, chairman of the Methuen Housing Authority, recently announced his candidacy for state representative for the 4th Essex District.
Surrillo said he has served the communities of Methuen and Lawrence on the Lawrence School Committee, the Governor's Latino Advisory Committee, and as Chairman of the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee.
"In my capacity on the boards, my focus was representing constituents and advocating for our students," Surrillo said in a recent release.
"Through the leadership of a trusted and effective state representative, advancements can be made in education, public safety, transportation, infrastructure, and business development, resulting in a higher quality of life for all residents for decades to come," he said.
He said the people of Lawrence and Methuen "deserve a state representative who is experienced, educated, independent, honest, and will fiercely advocate for a more vital life for all residents, including dedicated fiscal oversight over budget adherence and hard-earned tax dollars."
He invites voters to share their thoughts and/or support at frank.surillo@gmail.com.