NORTH ANDOVER — Watching the wedding from their phones, friends and family members of Richie Greenberg and Pamela Sarraf gathered outside St. Michael's Parish to welcome the newlyweds, despite the reception having to be postponed.
As the wedding ended there were cheers from everyone watching the live stream. The couple exited the church to more cheers, car horns blowing, bells ringing and signs held up to show that although the ceremony inside was limited to 10, everyone still cared.
It was a surprise for the couple to see their friends and family across the street waiting to cheer for them.
Greenberg comes from a close-knit family.
"We haven't seen each other in months," his cousin-in-law Samantha Matthews said, while sitting on the hood of her car. "We've had family members birthdays go by and we zoomed, we zoomed for Easter, but to be with them now, even at a distance is nice. We are a really close family, so it's hard not to do the things we would normally do."
Car parades have become a norm to allow people to come together while maintaining the proper distance needed to prevent spreading the COVID-19. The tailgate for the wedding was an idea that allowed them to be together, Zackery Cote, Greenberg's groomsman said.
A Facebook group of friends and family was created to help plan the event, Cote explained.
"They were feeling a little down because they couldn’t have the wedding," Cote said. "We wanted to surprise them."
The weather held out for a great parking lot celebration. The celebration had to be quick, but they know they can celebrate together again later, Cote said.