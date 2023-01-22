METHUEN — Police arrested an unidentified person Sunday night following a standoff at an Arabian Drive home that lasted about four hours.
The individual was apprehended shortly before 9 p.m. and a live round of ammunition was found inside the home, according to Chief Scott McNamara.
Methuen police responded to the residence just before 5 p.m. after receiving a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at the home, McNamara said in a release.
The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team assisted Methuen police.
The individual's name was not released because Methuen police are prohibited from providing further details about the suspect or the incident due to a domestic violence law, McNamara said.
Methuen police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.