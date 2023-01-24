SALEM, Mass. — A Haverhill man accused of attacking a pregnant woman and her mother is due back in court in April more than two years after the brutal crime on the Haverhill-Salem, New Hampshire line.
Jake Kavanaugh, 25, remains held at Bridgewater State Hospital, where he was sent for a mental health evaluation after his initial arraignment in Haverhill District Court.
He was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury and arraigned in Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted could be more severe.
Kavanaugh is charged with a host of violent crimes, including armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
He was scheduled to be in court Tuesday. The case was continued until April 11 for a hearing to review the status of the case.
On March 3, 2021, police said Kavanaugh drove his car into Janet Blanchard, and her pregnant daughter, Geena Sindoni, while the women were out walking in the Fairview Farm Road area, police said.
Kavanaugh then attacked Blanchard with a box cutter, police said.
Both women were critically injured but survived the attack.
A superior court judge previously said Kavanaugh was not mentally competent to stand trial at that time. However, that status may or may not change in the future. Additional reports regarding competency can be filed at future dates as the case moves toward a trial, according to state law.
According to police reports, the victims were walking Blanchard’s French bulldog, Roxie, and Sindoni’s Rottweiler-German shepherd, Riley, when a car driven by Kavanaugh struck Blanchard twice.
Sindoni, who was five months pregnant at the time, was able to run into the woods to nearby Salem to find help, police said.
After the crash, Kavanaugh stepped out of the car and used a box cutter to attack Blanchard, stabbing her neck and eyes, a police report states.
Kavanaugh ignored commands and his hands and forearms were covered with blood, according to the first officer on the scene.
He glared at the officer with a "1,000 yard stare," a police report states, meaning he had a look of being emotionally far away.
Police said they later questioned Kavanaugh at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, but he would not answer or explain what happened.
His only statement was, "It's not going to matter," according to the report.
