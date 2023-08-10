CHELSEA — A man charged with murdering his mother in Danville, New Hampshire, was arraigned Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge in Chelsea District Court after he fled to Revere following the Aug. 3 crime, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office announced.
A warrant was issued for James Coe, 20, charging him with second-degree murder for knowingly causing his mother's death by shooting her with a rifle, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office wrote in a joint release with state and local police. He was additionally charged with falsifying physical evidence.
Authorities arrested Coe on Wednesday evening in Revere based on a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's office confirmed Coe has relatives in Revere.
Denise Damato-Coe's body was found inside her home at 48 Back Road in Danville last week after officers received a 911 call for help.
Officers discovered the 59-year-old woman's body when they arrived.
An autopsy determined Damato-Coe died from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a homicide.
Coe was held at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Revere overnight.
Coe waived extradition. He will be held without bail until New Hampshire law enforcement authorities pick him up, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said.
