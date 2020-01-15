SALEM, N.H. — Salem police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, 41, was arrested Wednesday for a 2012 incident involving reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying an officer, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
Verrocchi has been on paid administrative leave since February 2019, when the AG announced possible criminal investigations into four top-ranking Salem police officers, including Verrocchi.
The others are now-retired Deputy Chief Robert Morin, retired Chief Paul Donovan, and Capt. Michael Wagner. As of Wednesday afternoon, Verrocchi was the only suspended officer to have been arrested.
The reckless conduct charge alleges that on Nov. 10, 2012, Verrocchi was speeding while driving a Jeep Cherokee on Route 28 in Salem and did not stop when one of his colleagues, Officer Sean York, attempted to stop him using lights and sirens, the AG said.
Verrocchi sped away from York for about 2 miles, the AG said. He is accused of running a red light and avoiding spike strips put in the road by Kevin Swanson, another Salem officer.
According the the attorney general's statement, Verrocchi's vehicle constitutes a deadly weapon under New Hampshire law.
Salem Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo said the AG's office notified him of the impending arrest Wednesday morning.
"I was notified this morning by the AG that they were going to take some action against Sgt. Verrocchi. I was notified a bit later that he had been charged and turned himself in (at State Police barracks)," Pattullo said.
According to Pattullo, "It will be up to HR to change the status of his employment."
Because it is a personnel matter, Pattullo could not say if Verrocchi was reprimanded for the incident when it happened.
Neither Town Manager Chris Dillon nor Human Resources Director Anne Fogarty responded to immediate requests for comment.
Verrocchi also did not respond to a phone call from The Eagle-Tribune. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Jan. 30.