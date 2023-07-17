HAVERHILL — A red sports utility vehicle crashed into the front of the Little Caesars pizza shop in Lafayette Square on Sunday, July 16, resulting in injuries to the driver and to an employee of the business.
Police said they received a call at 2:10 p.m. and after responding to the scene found the vehicle had crashed into the front glass and metal entrance to the pizza shop.
Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty said the driver, a 63-year-old Haverhill woman, sustained minor injuries as did a female employee who was inside the pizza shop at the time. Both were transported to area hospitals, he said.
Doherty said that as of Monday afternoon the incident was still under investigation and that no other details were available.
Haverhill Building Commissioner Thomas Bridgewater expects the pizza shop to be closed for a while while repairs are made to the storefront and to an interior wall.
He said the business owner and the owner's representative were both at the scene and were advised of the damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.