NORTH ANDOVER — After studying 39 fields at 17 locations around town, consulting engineering firm Gale Associates has suggested renovating McAvoy Park, the athletic field at North Andover High School and Sharpners Pond Field.
The combined cost of the renovations is estimated at $10.6 million and will kick off the town’s Field Master Plan.
During the Select Board’s Jan. 9 meeting, Kathleen Hervol, project manager for Gale, said the project at Sharpners Pond Field is estimated at $5.3 million. That figure will include the installation of synthetic turf, which lasts for seven years, multipurpose fields, parking improvements and a playground.
The $4.9 million project at the high school would also include synthetic turf as well as improvements to the upper field and revamping the drainage system at the baseball field.
“It was our understanding that North Andover has a really good baseball team — but not a really good field,” Hervol said.
The cost of renovations at McAvoy Field is substantially lower at $478,000. Hervol said that project would involve moving the high school softball team back to the high school, installing pickleball courts and improving the park’s walking trail.
She said the annual cost of maintaining the three fields is projected to be $344,745.
Hervol also said each field should not be used more than 250 hours per year.
“There’s a number of fields in town that exceed that,” she said.
Because field access is in such high demand, Hervol said some recreational sports leagues have been discontinued. She said the town’s adult baseball league only has enough field time for games and is unable to practice.
However, she said lighting improvements could be a remedy.
“A turf-lit field gives you three times the use,” said Hervol.
