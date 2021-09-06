Talk by Massport exec during 9/11  

LYNNFIELD — Virginia Buckingham, who was the head of the Massachusetts Port Authority overseeing Logan Airport at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will be the keynote speaker at a luncheon hosted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s new Thrive initiative on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Spinelli’s on Route 1 in Lynnfield. Tickets are $49 for Chamber members and $69 for nonmembers.
Buckingham, who lives in Marblehead, was criticized for alleged airport security lapses and forced to resign. Logan Airport is where the hijacked planes that destroyed the Twin Towers took off from. Buckingham chronicled her journey to rebuild her life in “On My Watch: A Memoir.”
Tickets include a buffet luncheon. Buckingham will take questions following her presentation and will be available for book signings at the end of the program.
Register for this event at www.northshorechamber.org under "Events & News".
Meet the candidates event planned
HAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a "meet the candidates" event on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White's Park, which is opposite the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street. Rain date is Sept. 15.
This meet-and-greet event is a way for voters to speak directly to the candidates for various political offices in the city.
Three people are running for mayor, 17 are running for city council and four are running for school committee. All candidates have been invited.
Nonprofit seeks donations
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill-based nonprofit, 411 Cares, is seeking donations of cash, gift cards, sealed deli meats, individually wrapped snacks and cheese.
The organization hosts a daily lunch program for veterans, seniors and the homeless, collects and distributes personal care items to targeted groups in the community. It also provides referrals to addiction treatment and offers support groups and resources to parents of children with addictions, while collaborating with various local agencies, including police and fire, to provide direct relief to people who are experiencing poverty, food insecurity, homelessness and joblessness.
Donated items, which are tax deductible, can be dropped off at 285 North Broadway. Leave items on the front porch or contact Dee O'Neil at 978-857-7696.
YWCA to hold Fall Fest with a Twist
NORTH ANDOVER — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its fourth annual Fall Fest with a Twist on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Andover Country Club, 500 Great Pond Road.
Includes wine tasting, raffles, and music by Ralph Funaro.
For tickets, visit www.ywcanema.org or call Jeanne Osborn at 978-788-6339.
Concert to benefit The Women's Fund
BEVERLY — The Women's Fund of Essex County in collaboration with The Cabot will present “A Celebration of Women in Popular Music” Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This special one-night-only benefit concert will feature critically acclaimed pop vocalist Jacyn Tremblay, locally renowned guitarist Scott Tarulli, and a leader in modern Latin jazz, pianist Zahili Gonzalez-Zamora. They will take the audience on a musical journey through the decades in an exploration of some of the very best female voices and songwriters.
This concert benefits the Women’s Fund, dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls throughout the 34 cities of Essex County.
Tickets, starting at $22, are available at www.thecabot.org/event/women-popmusic. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be at The Cabot in Beverly. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Vendor space available for September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ Bradford Sept. 18 craft fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.