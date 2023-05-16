Talk on 13,000 years of Native American history
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a talk on 13,000 years of Native American history with Robert Goodby, professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. The lecture is sponsored by a grant from the Cummings Foundation. The museum is at 240 Water St. Access the museum via John Ward Avenue.
Participants sought for Memorial Day Parade in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Veterans Services Officer Jeffrey Hollett is seeking participants for the city's Memorial Day Parade, which steps off at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 29, adjacent to the Firefighting Museum at 75 Kenoza Ave. Participants will assemble at 10 a.m.
The parade will travel down Main Street to Summer Street and to the Linwood Cemetery for a ceremony.
Parade participants can include bands and musical groups, floats, floats by businesses and other organizations, antique and classic cars, Scout troops and youth groups, dance and martial arts studios, dogs in patriotic attire (must be leashed and registered) various veterans organizations and others.
For more information, contact Hollett at 978-374-2351, ext. 3910 or jhollett@cityofhaverhill.com.
Author talk planned
GROVELAND — The Langley Adams Library will host an in-person talk by author Wayne Miller on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. He will discuss his latest book, "Bang Boom Burn" in which he explores some of his most remarkable and high-profile horrific gun, bombing, and arson cases spanning his 25 year career in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. He will also talk about some of his undercover assignments that include a suburban house full of stolen machine guns, shocking bombings that killed and maimed, and some investigations with a variety of suspects and motives.
This program is open to young adults as well. Register at tinyurl.com/s4rj5v9d.
Garden Club annual plant sale is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. on the Bradford Common. Plants for sale will include perennials, annual, vegetables, and herbs. A wheelbarrow raffle will include gardening items. Bring your garden tools for sharpening. Cash, check, credit cards and Venmo accepted.
Armenian food festival is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian Spring Food Festival Saturday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m. This event is open to all. The menu features chicken kebob, losh kebob, kheyma, a cuisine table and pastry table and jingalov hats (vegetarian bread with greens). Dine in or take out. Also a 50/50 raffle and free parking.
The church is at 1280 Boston Road. Visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org. This event is sponsored by the Women's Guild of the church.
Curate your own exhibit
HAVERHILL — Have you ever wanted to curate your own exhibit? Do you have a collection of objects you would like the community to enjoy? If so the Buttonwoods Museum is asking people age 13 and older to use their own artifacts and ideas and to pitch a story line for an exhibit you would like to see and implement.
Submit your proposal to this contest by May 19. Spend the month of June planning your exhibit with the Buttonwoods' curator. Install your exhibit the first week of August and your exhibit will be on view for the month of August.
Your proposal should include a clear theme or story line and the type of artifacts you would like to exhibit. You may include artifacts from the Buttonwoods' collection where possible. To submit your proposal or for more information email Jan Williams at jwilliams@buttonwoods.org.
