NEWBURYPORT — The Spanish tall ship Nao Trinidad will be pulling into the waterfront docks two days early when it shows up Tuesday evening, giving local mariners and spectators a pair of chances to welcome her in.
The Custom House Maritime Museum is bringing the roughly 85-foot, 200-ton vessel to port this week as part of its 10-day Maritime Days celebration, which will include nautical activities for adults and children on the city’s waterfront.
Nao Trinidad is a replica of the Magellan-Elcano expedition’s flagship that was the first to circumnavigate the globe between 1519 and 1522.
The ship previously visited Newburyport in 2019 when and was outfitted as a replica of Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria. Since then, the vessel was renamed the Nao Trinidad and now includes Magellan-related exhibits.
The National Weather Service has forecast a wet week ahead and, while Nao Trinidad was scheduled to come in during the high tide on Thursday morning, Harbormaster Paul Hogg said weather has prompted the captain to bring the ship in at roughly 7 p.m. Tuesday instead.
“Crew and vessel safety are our No. 1 priority, so they’re coming in early,” Hogg said. “I’m going to have some extra guys on and we’re going to do what we would normally do to make sure we get her in here safe.”
Although Nao Trinidad should be docked at the waterfront throughout Wednesday, Maritime Days Chairman Bob Cronin said it will sail back to the mouth of the Merrimack River and head back toward Newburyport to be welcomed, once again, by the flotilla as planned Thursday morning.
“Will they go out into the ocean? I don’t know. It will all depend upon the weather,” Cronin said. “But they will get as close out there as they possibly can, and then work their way in.”
“Everything’s different, but the same,” Hogg added.
The ship is scheduled to be open for a VIP tour for elected officials Friday morning, and the Custom House will host its sold-out “Welcome Aboard” party that evening.
Nao Trinidad will then be open for public tours beginning Saturday and will depart July 10.
Although the ship will be docked on the waterfront Wednesday, Cronin said the vessel will not be open to the public.
“They’re going to get in early but we’re going to stick to the schedule,” he said. “We will tie up and be safe. Then, we’ll go out and do what we promised to do, contractually.”
Nao Trinidad was northwest of Block Island at roughly noon on Monday. Cronin thanked Maritime Days primary sponsor Rochester Electronics for the company’s help.
